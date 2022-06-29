View all newsletters
  1. Analysis
June 29, 2022updated 27 Jun 2022 10:50am

North America is seeing a hiring boom in power industry cloud roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in cloud roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

North America extended its dominance for cloud hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending April.

The number of roles in North America made up 41.1% of total cloud jobs – up from 36.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 2.5 year-on-year percentage point change in cloud roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries. These key themes, which include cloud, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements, it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cloud job ads in the power industry?

The fastest growing country was the US, which saw 33.6% of all cloud job adverts in the three months ending April 2021, increasing to 38.6% in the three months ending April this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 4 percentage points), Australia (0.4), and the UK (0).

The top country for cloud roles in the power industry is the US, which saw 38.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending April.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cloud workers in the power industry?

Some 5.4% of all power industry cloud roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending April.

That was followed by Atlanta (US) with 3.8%, Miami (US) with 3.2%, and Bengaluru (India) with 2.7%.

