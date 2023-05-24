The Chinese power industry experienced a 37% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by LONGi Solar Technology with 1,022 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of power company job postings. GlobalData’s China Power Market report discusses the power market structure in China and analyses capacity, generation, and consumption data for historical and forecast period upto 2035. Buy the report here.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 9% share of the Chinese’s power industry new job postings in Q1 2023, down by 26% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive power hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Architecture and Engineering Occupations, which accounted for 9% of the total new job postings in Q1 2023 and were down by 1% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 8% and drop by 2% year-on-year, and third highest were Office and Administrative Support Occupations, which were 12% of the new job postings and 31% higher year-on-year.

Top five companies in power accounted for 88% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by LONGi Solar Technology with 1,022, followed by Siemens Energy with 104, while the highest increase was at CGN Power at 47%.

