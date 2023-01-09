Asia-Pacific witnessed a 14.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.88% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.09% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.97% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 50.77% in December 2022, a 25.68% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.62% in December 2022, marking a 37.18% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 10.38% in December 2022, a 20.51% rise from November 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.28% in December 2022, a 200% rise over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 58.2% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s power industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Schneider Electric posted 119 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 260.61% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 113 jobs and a 20.42% drop. Clearway Energy with 37 IT jobs and Aboitiz Power with 16 jobs, recorded a 362.5% rise and a 300% rise, respectively, while ERM Group recorded a 600% increase with 14 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s power industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 64.9% share in December 2022, a 44.12% increase over November 2022. Australia featured next with a 12.36% share, up 16.67% over the previous month. China recorded a 6.18% share, a drop of 12.5% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.5%, up by 25% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.13% share, registered a growth of 38.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.39% share, flat growth over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.99%, recording a month-on-month growth of 80%.