Australia’s power industry registered a 4.2% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.14% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.58% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 1.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 94.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 33.93% in December 2022, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.21% share, an increase of 62.5% over the previous month.

3) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 23.21%, registering a 62.5% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.93%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 94.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

ResourceCo posted 9 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 28.57% over the previous month, followed by Clearway Energy with 8 jobs and a 166.67% growth. ERM Group with 6 IT jobs and AGL Energy with 5 jobs, recorded a 500% growth and a 25% growth, respectively, while Origin Energy recorded an increase of 150% with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.5%, up by 2.94% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered an increase of 55.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.14% share, up 33.33% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 5.36%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.