Canada’s power industry registered a 26.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.1% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 6.17% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.88% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.67% in December 2022, registering a 30.23% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 30.56% share, a decrease of 52.17% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.06%, registering a 31.58% decline from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.72%, up 40% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 36.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Algonquin Power & Utilities posted 16 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 52.94% over the previous month, followed by Stem with 13 jobs and a 53.57% drop. Atco with 7 IT jobs and Schneider Electric with 7 jobs, recorded a 16.67% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Siemens recorded a decline of 40% with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.5%, down by 56.31% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.17% share, registered an increase of 10.53% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.56% share, flat growth over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.78%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.