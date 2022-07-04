Canada’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.3% in June 2022

Canada’s power industry registered a 4.3% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.77% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.33% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.83% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.18% in June 2022, registering a 10.53% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 31.37% share, an increase of 23.08% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.73%, registering a 30% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.8%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 77.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Atco posted 9 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 80% over the previous month, followed by Hydro-Quebec with 7 jobs and a 600% growth. Siemens with 7 IT jobs and Just Energy Group with 5 jobs, recorded a 12.5% decline and a 150% growth, respectively, while Ballard Power Systems recorded an increase of 100% with 4 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.55%, down by 5.13% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.61% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.84% share, flat growth over May 2022.