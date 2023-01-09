China’s power industry registered a 17.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 12.12% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.87% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 2.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 39.29% in December 2022, registering a 450% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 35.71% share, a decrease of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.71%, registering a 200% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.71%, down 72.73% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 6.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Siemens posted 11 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 45% over the previous month, followed by LONGi Solar Technology with 9 jobs and a flat growth. Schneider Electric with 4 IT jobs and Amentum Services with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Umicore recorded a decline of 80% with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.57%, down by 25% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered an increase of 600% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.86% share, down 54.55% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.57%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.