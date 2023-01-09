US-based company Clearway Energy’s IT hiring rose 21.1% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 25.97% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.46% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 2.98% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Clearway Energy IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Clearway Energy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.42% in December 2022, and a 387.5% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 15.79% in December 2022, and registered growth of 800%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.77% in December 2022, a 28.57% drop from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Clearway Energy

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 64.91% share, which marked a 362.5% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 24.56%, registering a 75% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 10.53% share and a 20% rise over November 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 40.35% share in December 2022, a 1050% growth over November 2022. Sweden featured next with a 14.04% share, up 100% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 14.04% share, an increase of 166.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Clearway Energy IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.14%, up by 255.56% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.58% share, a growth of 157.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.28% share, up 40% over November 2022.