US-based company ERM Group’s IT hiring rose 75.8% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 77.36% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.6% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.96% decline over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops ERM Group IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by ERM Group, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 54.62% in December 2022, and a 622.22% rise over November 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 30.25% in December 2022, and registered growth of 800%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 13.45% in December 2022, a 433.33% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at ERM Group

North America emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 73.95% share, which marked a 1000% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 11.76%, registering a 600% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.76% share and a 100% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.68% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.84%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 70.59% share in December 2022, an 1100% growth over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 6.72% share, up 100% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 5.04% share, an increase of 500% compared with November 2022.

Senior jobs lead ERM Group IT hiring activity in December 2022

Senior jobs held a share of 54.62%, up by 983.33% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 20.17% share, a growth of 500% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 19.33% share, up 283.33% over November 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.88%, recording a month-on-month increase of 600%.