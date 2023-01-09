Europe witnessed a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 1.33% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.35% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 51.67% in December 2022, a 33.64% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 21.72% in December 2022, marking a 9% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.34% in December 2022, a 10.47% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 8% in December 2022, a 27.17% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 58.84% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s power industry during December 2022 over previous month.

E.ON posted 162 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 406.25% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 111 jobs and a 1010% growth. Siemens with 102 IT jobs and Vattenfall with 50 jobs, recorded a 36.25% drop and a 72.41% rise, respectively, while Umicore recorded a 33.33% decline with 42 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s power industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 37.35% share in December 2022, a 63.02% increase over November 2022. The UK featured next with an 11.58% share, down 27.07% over the previous month. Belgium recorded a 4.77% share, a drop of 45.21% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.9%, up by 7.36% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.06% share, registered a growth of 2.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.2% share, up 38.37% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.84%, recording a month-on-month growth of 133.33%.