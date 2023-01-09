France’s power industry registered a 17.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 15.92% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.22% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.3% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 61.9% in December 2022, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.05% share, a decrease of 71.43% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.29%, registering a flat growth from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 2.38%, down 66.67% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 36.51% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Electricite de France posted 28 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 52.54% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 9 jobs and an 800% growth. Octopus Energy with 1 IT job and Enphase Energy with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Enercon recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 42.86%, down by 59.09% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 40.48% share, registered an increase of 112.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 16.67% share, down 50% over November 2022.