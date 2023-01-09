Germany’s power industry registered a 4.2% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.31% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.19% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.91% in December 2022, registering a 96.63% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.17% share, an increase of 9.09% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.02%, registering a 74.07% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.07%, up 72.73% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

E.ON posted 145 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 530.43% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 49 jobs and an 18.33% drop. Schneider Electric with 37 IT jobs and Vattenfall with 15 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 6.25% decrease, respectively, while Nordex recorded a decline of 60% with 12 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.5%, up by 44.37% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.04% share, registered an increase of 97.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.14% share, up 153.33% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.