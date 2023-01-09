India’s power industry registered a 15.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.26% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.12% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 4.68% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.18% in December 2022, registering a 29.85% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.05% share, an increase of 43.59% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.16%, registering an 84.62% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.14%, up 425% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 50.32% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Schneider Electric posted 97 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 203.13% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 94 jobs and a 12.15% drop. Clearway Energy with 23 IT jobs and Siemens Energy with 11 jobs, recorded a 1050% growth and a 31.25% decrease, respectively, while Bloom Energy recorded a flat growth with 11 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.44%, up by 50.93% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.05% share, registered an increase of 37.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.82% share, up 43.75% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.