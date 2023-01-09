The global power industry noticed a 3.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Schneider Electric’s 11.62% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The power industry’s overall hiring activity increased 3.24% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 7.01% share of the global power industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, down 0.9% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 6.24% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 16.71% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive power IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 41.43% emerged as the top IT occupation in the power hiring activity in December 2022, a 32.69% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 25.25% in December 2022, up 20.49% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 16% share in December 2022, a growth of 15.87% over the previous month, and Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 7.84% share in December 2022 and a drop of 21.15% over November 2022.

Top five power companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 89.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Schneider Electric posted 387 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 603.64% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 263 jobs and a 32.39% decline. Amentum Services with 256 IT jobs and E.ON with 166 jobs, recorded a 1500% growth and a 418.75% rise, respectively, while Advanced Energy Industries recorded a 12.95% drop with 121 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in power industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 59.8% share, which marked a 26.8% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 25.16%, registering a 10.41% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.6% share and a 26.89% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.99% and a month-on-month drop of 8.33%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.45%, registering a 50% increase over the previous month.