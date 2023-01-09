Italy’s power industry registered a 19.5% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 18.99% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.53% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Italy’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.35% in December 2022, registering a 450% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 26.47% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.59%, registering a 250% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.76%, down 20% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Italy’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 107.14% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Italy’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

A2A posted 12 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 200% over the previous month, followed by Prysmian with 5 jobs and a flat growth. Elektroprivreda Crne Gore AD Niksic with 5 IT jobs and Schneider Electric with 4 jobs, recorded a 28.57% decline and a 300% growth, respectively, while ERM Group recorded an increase of 50% with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.59%, up by 50% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.71% share, registered an increase of 150% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.76% share, flat growth over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.94%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.