Middle East & Africa witnessed a 16.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 24.53% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 4.65% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 2.82% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 66.67% in December 2022, a 900% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 13.33% in December 2022, marking a 50% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 13.33% in December 2022, a flat growth from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.67% in December 2022, a 50% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 180% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s power industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Siemens posted 6 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 50% over the previous month, followed by Tauron Polska Energia with 2 jobs and a flat growth. ERM Group with 2 IT jobs and Amentum Services with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Vector recorded a 100% increase with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s power industry

Saudi Arabia commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 13.33% share in December 2022, a flat growth over November 2022. New Zealand featured next with a 13.33% share, flat growth over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 13.33% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, up by 11.11% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.33% share, registered a growth of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 13.33% share, flat growth over November 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 6.67%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.