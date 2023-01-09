North America witnessed a 2.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the power industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 5.91% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.68% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.46% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 35.54% in December 2022, a 36.94% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 26.66% in December 2022, marking a 27.34% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 19.33% in December 2022, a 17.74% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 8.08% in December 2022, a 12.02% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 268.45% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s power industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Amentum Services posted 235 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 1368.75% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 148 jobs and a 1245.45% growth. Advanced Energy Industries with 121 IT jobs and Duquesne Light with 97 jobs, recorded a 12.95% drop and a 646.15% rise, respectively, while ERM Group recorded a 1000% increase with 88 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s power industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 95.63% share in December 2022, a 33.22% increase over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 3.61% share, down 40.5% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.55% share, a growth of 10% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.29%, up by 20.55% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.62% share, registered a growth of 36.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.42% share, up 13.62% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.66%, recording a month-on-month growth of 1225%.