Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring declined 19.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 15.12% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.5% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.34% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.79% in December 2022, and a 37.45% drop over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.95% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 18.18%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.6% in December 2022, a 25.93% drop from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 42.97% share, which marked a 20.42% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 38.78%, registering a 36.25% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 15.59% share and a 46.75% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.28% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.38%, registering an 83.33% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 35.74% share in December 2022, a 12.15% decline over November 2022. Germany featured next with an 18.63% share, down 18.33% over the previous month. US recorded a 13.69% share, a decline of 50% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.03%, down by 38.27% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.52% share, a decline of 19.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.45% share, down 28.3% over November 2022.