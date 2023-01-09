South & Central America witnessed an 8.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the power industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 8.47% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 3.38% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 1.05% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 33.33% in December 2022, a 450% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 21.21% in December 2022, marking a 41.67% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 18.18% in December 2022, a 100% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 15.15% in December 2022, a 16.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five power companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 71.43% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s power industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Schneider Electric posted 8 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 700% over the previous month, followed by Amentum Services with 5 jobs and a flat growth. Raizen with 4 IT jobs and AES with 4 jobs, recorded a 66.67% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Energisa recorded a 200% increase with 3 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s power industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 66.67% share in December 2022, a 15.38% decrease over November 2022. Argentina featured next with a 15.15% share, flat growth over the previous month. Bahamas recorded a 15.15% share, a flat growth compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.73%, down by 17.24% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.18% share, registered a growth of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.09% share, down 25% over November 2022.