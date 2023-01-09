Spain’s power industry registered a 0.9% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.3% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.27% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.92% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.75% in December 2022, registering a 27.27% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 40.63% share, an increase of 225% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.38%, registering a flat growth from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.25%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 82.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Schneider Electric posted 19 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1800% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 9 jobs and a 30.77% drop. Siemens Energy with 1 IT job and Nordex with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 66.67% decrease, respectively, while Elecnor recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.75%, up by 69.23% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.75% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.5% share, down 20% over November 2022.