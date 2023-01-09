The UK’s power industry registered a 17.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.7% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.74% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 1.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 35.05% in December 2022, registering a 19.05% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 31.96% share, an increase of 3.33% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.43%, registering a 39.13% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.28%, down 30.77% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 50% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

SSE posted 13 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 27.78% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 12 jobs and a 140% growth. Octopus Energy with 8 IT jobs and ERM Group with 8 jobs, recorded a 60% growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Amentum Services recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.16%, down by 27.84% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.46% share, registered a decline of 40% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.28% share, flat growth over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.09%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.