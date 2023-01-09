The US’s power industry registered a 3.9% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.63% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.67% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.41% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s power industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 35.43% in December 2022, registering a 43.31% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 26.93% share, an increase of 30.53% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 18.95%, registering a 30.32% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.08%, down 12.99% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 263.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s power industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Amentum Services posted 235 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1368.75% over the previous month, followed by Schneider Electric with 140 jobs and an 1172.73% growth. Advanced Energy Industries with 121 IT jobs and Duquesne Light with 97 jobs, recorded a 12.95% decline and a 646.15% growth, respectively, while ERM Group recorded an increase of 1100% with 84 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.77%, up by 33.24% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.6% share, registered an increase of 37.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.06% share, up 14.15% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.57%, recording a month-on-month increase of 1125%.