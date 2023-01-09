Sweden-based company Vattenfall’s IT hiring rose 38.4% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 11.33% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 1.55% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Vattenfall IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Vattenfall, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40% in December 2022, and a 150% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 28% in December 2022, and registered growth of 55.56%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12% in December 2022, a 20% rise from November 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Vattenfall

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 100% share, which marked a 72.41% rise over the previous month.

Sweden commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 38% share in December 2022, a 90% growth over November 2022. Germany featured next with a 30% share, down 6.25% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 14% share, an increase of 600% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Vattenfall IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80%, up by 53.85% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14% share, a growth of 133.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6% share, flat growth over November 2022.