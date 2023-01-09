Denmark-based company Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring declined 11.0% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.82% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.01% decline over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Vestas Wind Systems, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.26% in December 2022, and a 14.29% rise over November 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 22.22% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 40%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.41% in December 2022, a flat growth from November 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Vestas Wind Systems

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 51.85% share, which marked a flat growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 44.44%, registering a 25% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 3.7% share and a flat growth over November 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 40.74% share in December 2022, a flat growth over November 2022. Denmark featured next with a 22.22% share, flat growth over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Vestas Wind Systems IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.96%, down by 19.05% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.33% share, a decline of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.7% share, flat growth over November 2022.