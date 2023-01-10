Electricity procurement contracts in December 2022 saw 43 contracts announced, marking a drop of 27% over the last 12-month average of 59, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: 40 contracts and a 93% share Electricity Supply: three contracts and a 7% share.

North America leads electricity procurement activity in December 2022

Comparing contracts activity in electricity procurement segment in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position with 18 contracts and a share of 41.9% during December 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 11 contracts and a 25.6% share and Europe with 11 contracts and a 25.6% share.

Solar is leading technology for electricity procurement contracts in December 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for 29 contracts with a 63% share, followed by wind with 15 contracts and a 32.6% share and hydro with two contracts and a 4.3% share.

Electricity procurement contracts in December 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan): 1,500MW from one contract Microsoft (United States): 450MW from two contracts Ineos Group (Switzerland): 310MW capacity from one contract.

Electricity procurement contracts in December 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Acwa Power (Saudi Arabia): 1,500MW from one contract ReNew Power (India): 450MW from two contracts NextEra Energy (United States): 310MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

