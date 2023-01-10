Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

Power industry tenders activity in December 2022 saw 26 tenders announced, marking a drop of 85% over the last 12-month average of 172, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Power industry tenders in December 2022: North America leads global activity

On comparing tenders activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position with 12 tenders and a share of 46.2% during December 2022, followed by Europe with seven tenders and a 26.9% share and South and Central America with four tenders and a 15.4% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with two tenders and a 7.7% share and in fifth place was Asia-Pacific with one tender and a 3.8% share.

On the basis of the last 12-month average, Asia-Pacific held a lead over others with 60 tenders, followed by North America with 40.

Hydro tops by technology in December 2022

Looking at tenders by the type of technology, hydro accounted for the largest proportion with 21 tenders and an 84% share, followed by nuclear with three tenders and a 12% share and solar with one tender and a 4% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment during December 2022, with 14 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (6) and Generation Equipment (4).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 20 tenders and a 76.9% share Others: three tenders and an 11.5% share Project Implementation: two tenders and a 7.7% share Supply & Erection: one tender and a 3.8% share.

Power tenders in December 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved was: Telecommunications Consultants India (India) with 2MW from one tender.

