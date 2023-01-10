North America power industry contracts activity in December 2022 saw 21 contracts announced, marking a drop of 36% over the last 12-month average of 33, according to GlobalData’s power database.

North America power industry contracts in December 2022: The US leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, the US led the activity in December 2022 with 21 contracts and a share of 100%, up 20% over the previous month and down 25% when compared with the last 12 month-average.

Looking at the last 12-month average, the US held the top spot with 28 contracts, followed by Canada with three.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in December 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 12 contracts and a 60% share, followed by wind with seven contracts and a 35% share and hydro with one contract and a 5% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in North America as tracked by GlobalData, Electricity Procurement was the most popular segment in December 2022, with 18 contracts, followed by Generation Equipment (2) and Energy Storage (1).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: 17 contracts and an 81% share Supply & Erection: two contracts and a 9.5% share Electricity Supply: one contract and a 4.8% share Project Implementation: one contract and a 4.8% share.

Power contracts in December 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Ineos Group (Switzerland): 310MW from one contract Basin Electric Power Coop (United States): 200MW from one contract Cleveland-Cliffs (United States): 180MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in December 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

NextEra Energy (United States): 310MW from one contract ENGIE North America (United States): 200MW from one contract EDP Renewables North America (United States): 180MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

