Solar Bot Medeon 5 Solar PV Park is a 19.998MW solar PV power project. It is planned in Western Greece, Greece. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently at the announced stage. It will be developed in a single phase. The project construction is likely to commence in 2023 and is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2025. Buy the profile here.

Description



The project is being developed and currently owned by Solar Bot AE. The company has a stake of 100%.



Solar Bot Medeon 5 Solar PV Park is a ground-mounted solar project.



The project cost is expected to be around $30.896m.

Development status



The project construction is expected to commence from 2023.Subsequent to that it will enter into commercial operation by 2025.

For more details on Solar Bot Medeon 5 Solar PV Park, buy the profile here.

About Solar Bot AE



Solar Bot AE (Solar Bot) is an energy utility, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electricity and explores for and distributes natural gas. Solar Bot is headquartered in Greece.