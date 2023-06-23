Officials of Eco Wave Power and Lian Tat at the signing. Credit: Eco Wave Power Global AB.

Swedish wave and ocean energy developer Eco Wave Power has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Taiwan-based maritime engineering company Lian Tat, to build a 20MW wave energy project in Taiwan.

The two companies will negotiate terms for a joint venture (JV) under which Lian Tat will utilise Eco Wave Power’s wave energy conversion technology, which has already been implemented at a number of global locations.

Eco Wave Power will support research and assessment for the project, offer its power generation equipment and knowledge and perform troubleshooting.

The first stage of the Taiwan project will include the development of a 20MW wave energy power station.

It will begin with a 100kW pilot, then be expanded in phases to a total installed capacity of 20MW.

Eco Wave Power founder and CEO Inna Braverman stated: “We are excited to partner with the Lian Tat company to bring wave energy to Taiwan. As an island with most of its population by the shore, Taiwan has a unique capacity to have wave energy at the forefront of the country’s renewable energy portfolio.

“We are looking forward to taking this historic first step towards implementing Eco Wave Power’s technology throughout Taiwan.”

Lian Tat will leverage its maritime expertise and obtain the necessary permits, land use consents and licensing required to instal the planned wave energy project.

The Taiwanese company will also finance the JV and the project in its pilot stage, as well as building, operating and maintaining it.

Lian Tat chairman CY Huang stated: “I believe that wave energy has enormous potential as a renewable energy source, and this collaboration is a significant step towards unlocking that potential.

“With Eco Wave Power’s innovative technology, our collaboration will establish a benchmark project that will demonstrate the viability and scalability of wave energy in Taiwan, especially with the country’s 1,566km of coastline.”