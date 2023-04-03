Image: the Vågskär project area is located north of Åland. Credit: David Will/Pixabay.

Ilmatar Offshore, a subsidiary of energy company Ilmatar, and Ramboll Finland have secured a permit from the Finnish Ministry of Employment and Economy to conduct a seabed survey for a new 1.2GW offshore wind farm.

Ilmatar Offshore will conduct the survey in a 367 square kilometre area within Vågskär in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Located in the southern part of the Bothnian Sea, the area is claimed to have the potential for an offshore wind farm with 1.2GW of capacity.

In August 2022, the Finnish Defence Forces gave permission for the region to be studied further, and in March 2023, the country’s Ministry of Employment and Economy gave its approval to conduct the studies.

Ilmatar Offshore will conduct the seabed survey, and Ramboll Finland was selected by the company to prepare the environmental impact assessment (EIA). The EIA will comprise several field surveys, marine archaeological and biological investigations. These investigations will map and assess the species found in the area, the ecosystems, and the impact that the wind farm will have during its construction, operation and dismantling phases, along with the geophysical characteristics of the area including the depth of the seabed, its sediment type and bedrock depth, the water current and ice conditions.

Ramboll Finland marine biologist and leading environmental consultant Sanna Sopanen said: “In the EIA, impacts to sea nature and other potential impacts will be identified and assessed thoroughly. Cumulative impacts with other projects, and potential transboundary impacts on other countries, will be an essential part of the Vågskär EIA.”

The technical and environmental studies related to the project will be conducted in the Vågskär region during 2023 and 2024. The EIA is expected to be finalised in mid-2025.