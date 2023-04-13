Image: Monitoring work begins on Broadshore and Bellrock projects in Scotland. Credit:

BlueFloat Energy and Renantis have commenced monitoring works at two proposed floating offshore wind farms in Scotland.

The companies installed two floating Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) buoys as part of the monitoring works, one at the site of the 900MW Broadshore offshore farm and the other at the 1.2GW Bellrock.

The Broadshore is to be located 50km north of Fraserburgh and the Bellrock 130 km east of Aberdeen.

The buoys are equipped with fully autonomous and remote sensing devices.

They will record wind, metocean and atmospheric data, remaining in position for a year and gathering insights into the sites’ characteristics. This will support decision-making on the wind farms’ design.

BlueFloat Energy/Renantis Partnership managing director Susie Lind said: “This is another exciting step for our Broadshore and Bellrock projects and brings us closer towards delivering commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects in Scotland.

“These works will ensure that we can maximise the potential of our ScotWind projects with a detailed understanding of the environment and conditions at sea to feed the design process.”

In March 2023, the BlueFloat Energy and Renantis Partnership secured rights by auction from the innovation arm of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) for the development of two 99MW projects.

Known as the Sinclair and the Scaraben, these projects will be located north of Fraserburgh, alongside the Broadshore project.

New and innovative foundation technologies, associated fabrication works and mooring systems will be trialled at these sites.

The trials are expected to help maximise the local supply chain, bring investment to the region and create jobs.