FEW Baltic II is a 350MW offshore wind power project. It is planned in Baltic Sea, Poland. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently at the permitting stage. It will be developed in a single phase. The project construction is likely to commence in 2024 and is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2025. Buy the profile here.

Description



The project is being developed by Baltic Trade and Invest Sp. Z.o.o and RWE Renewables. The project is currently owned by RWE Renewables with a stake of 100%.



The project is expected to supply enough clean energy to power 350,000 households. The project will be spread over an area of 41km².

Development status



The project construction is expected to commence from 2024. Subsequent to that it will enter into commercial operation by 2025.

Contractors involved



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will be the turbine supplier for the wind power project. The company is expected to provide 25 units of SG 14-236 DD turbines, each with 14MW nameplate capacity.

For more details on FEW Baltic II, buy the profile here.

About RWE Renewables



RWE Renewables GmbH, a renewable company that engaged in the operation of wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Essen, Germany.