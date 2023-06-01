In the British power industry, there were 11 private equity deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $106.5m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $80m investment by vortex energy and zouk capital in EO Charging was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Power Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in The UK decreased by 95% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $2bn and rose by 10041% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 120% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in The UK in Q1 2023 were PricewaterhouseCoopers International; BDO Norway; Bond, Schoeneck & King with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in The UK Q1 2023 were White & Case; Clifford Chance; Fladgate with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Power Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes