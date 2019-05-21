Trending:
News
-
21 May 2019
Japan’s Orix to acquire 51% stake in wind assets portfolio
Japanese financial services company Orix has expressed intent to buy the remaining 51% stake in seven operating wind power plants of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group.
-
21 May 2019
Vestas to supply turbines for Las Majadas wind project in Texas
EDF Renewables has placed a 249MW order with Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas for the 273MW Las Majadas wind project in Texas.
-
21 May 2019
Xcel Energy to retire last two coal plants in Minnesota
US-based utility holding company Xcel Energy is planning to close its remaining two coal plants in the US Upper Midwest.
-
20 May 2019
Renewable energy takes hit in Australian ‘climate election’
Liberal Party in Australia has claimed victory in the Australian general election, in which climate change and how it relates to energy policy was a critical issue.
-
20 May 2019
Canadian Solar subsidiary sells stake in Mustang solar project
Solar photovoltaic manufacturer Canadian Solar’s wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy has sold its equity stake in the 134MW Mustang solar project.
-
20 May 2019
General Mills achieves 20% energy efficiency target set by DOE
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that General Mills has met its 10-year energy efficiency goal of 20%, four years ahead of schedule
-
20 May 2019
Vattenfall and GE Renewable to partner on Haliade-X wind turbine
Swedish power company Vattenfall revealed intentions to partner with GE Renewable Energy to deploy the latter’s new wind turbine, Haliade-X, in Europe.
-
17 May 2019
UKBIC to be UK centre of excellence for EV batteries
The UK Government has announced that Coventry’s UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), will be a new centre of excellence for electric vehicle (EV) battery technology.
-
17 May 2019
Prysmian Group secures contract from Vineyard Wind in US
Cable systems provider for energy and telecom sectors Prysmian Group has secured a nearly €200m worth contract from US-based offshore wind development company Vineyard Wind.
-
17 May 2019
Final turbine installed at Beatrice offshore windfarm in Scotland
Scottish energy company SSE has announced the installation of the final 7MW Siemens Gamesa turbine at the 558MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland.