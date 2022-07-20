View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Filings
July 20, 2022updated 19 Jul 2022 11:30am

Filings buzz in the power industry: 22% decrease in cloud computing mentions in Q1 of 2022

We've analysed companies' annual reports and other filings to see which key issues are receiving the most attention.

By Data Journalism Team

Mentions of cloud computing within the filings of companies in the power industry fell 22% between the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to cloud computing between April 2021 and March 2022 was 122% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from which our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the power industry publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports, and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Cloud computing is one of these topics – companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether cloud computing is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the power industry, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies that have mentioned cloud computing at least once in filings during the past 12 months – this was 49% compared to 26% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to cloud computing.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the power industry, Siemens was the company that referred to cloud computing the most between April 2021 and March 2022. GlobalData identified 49 cloud-related sentences in the Germany-based company's filings – 0.4% of all sentences. Honeywell mentioned cloud computing the second most – the issue was also referred to in 0.4% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high cloud mentions included Enel, EDF, and E.ON.

Across all companies in the power industry the filing published in the first quarter of 2022 that exhibited the greatest focus on cloud computing came from Itron. Of the document's 1,286 sentences, eight (0.6%) referred to cloud computing.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on cloud computing and how important the issue is considered within the power industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning cloud computing more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into cloud computing have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises cloud computing mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the first quarter of 2022 was 'software as a service', which made up 91% of all cloud subtheme mentions by companies in the power industry.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Ventx

Industrial Vent and Inline Silencers

Visit Profile
ESI Eurosilo

Advanced Storage Solutions for Bulk Solids

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology