The global power industry experienced a 37% drop in social media posts on cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for SolarEdge Technologies, according to GlobalData's analysis of social media posts.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of environmental sustainability and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, SolarEdge Technologies had the most mentions of cloud in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 377 cloud-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.18% of all posts - and a decrease of 37% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

