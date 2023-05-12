The global power industry experienced a 29% drop in social media posts on environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for National Grid, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. Environmental sustainability is a priority in many industries today including power sector. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research report assesses the impact of ESG by identifying key trends, company filings, and hiring pattern across 16 key sectors. Buy the report here.

Notably, innovation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of environmental sustainability and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the power industry, National Grid had the most mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 3,922 environmental sustainability-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 2% of all posts - and a decrease of 29% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

