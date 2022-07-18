Power industry cross border deals total $15.9bn globally in June 2022

Total Power industry cross border deals worth $15.9bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the $12.5bn acquisition of Adani New Industries being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.9% over the previous month of $12.83bn and a rise of 97.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.03bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a rise of 6.38% with 50 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 47 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $12.58bn in June 2022.

Power industry cross border deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 89.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $14.25bn, against the overall value of $15.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry cross border deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TotalEnergies $12.5bn acquisition deal for 25% stake in Adani New Industries

2) The $969.18m private equity of 25% stake in Repsol Renovables SLU by Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners

3) Equinor and SSE Thermal $418.72m acquisition deal with Triton Power

4) The $198m venture financing deal Electric Hydrogen by Breakthrough Energy Ventures,Capricorn Partners,Climate Pledge Fund,Cosan,Energy Impact Partners,Equinor Ventures,Fifth Wall Ventures Management,Honeywell,Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,Prelude Ventures,Rio Tinto,S2G Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank and Trinity Capital

5) Eurazeo,Groupe Chopard Automobile,R Green Invest,RATP Capital Innovation,RIVE Private Investment Switzerland,Serena and SNCF Group $167.82m venture financing deal with Electra EV

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.