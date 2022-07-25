Power industry deals total $20.3bn globally in June 2022

Total Power industry deals worth $20.3bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the $12.5bn acquisition of Adani New Industries being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 18% over the previous month of $17.2bn and a rise of 28.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.74bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 19.87% with 181 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 151 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $13.25bn in June 2022.

Power industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 74.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $15.04bn, against the overall value of $20.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Total Energies $12.5bn acquisition deal for 25% stake in Adani New Industries

2) The $969.18m private equity of 25% stake in Repsol Renovables SLU by Credit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners

3) Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, TPG Rise Climate and Trilantic Capital Management $750m private equity deal with Intersect Power

4) The $418.72m acquisition of Triton Power by Equinor and SSE Thermal

5) Gulf Pacific Power and Harbert Infrastructure Fund VI (“HIF VI”) $400m acquisition deal with DE Shaw Renewable Investments

