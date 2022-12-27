Total power industry M&A deals worth $5bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition of Nature Energy Stovring, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 80.9% over the previous month of $25.98bn and a drop of 65.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.47bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.01bn. At the country level, the Denmark topped the list in terms of deal value at $2bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for power industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 34 deals, followed by the China with eight and the UK with seven.
In 2022, as of November, power M&A deals worth $133.85bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 29.2% year on year.
power industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 89.1% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five power M&A deals stood at $4.42bn, against the overall value of $5bn recorded for the month.
The top five power industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shell Petroleum’s $2bn acquisition deal with Nature Energy Stovring
2) The $842.53m asset transaction of 50% stake in EDF Energy by Government of United Kingdom
3) Nextera Energy Partners’s $805m asset transaction deal with NextEra Energy Resources
4) The $430m acquisition of Navitar and RTDS Technologies by AMETEK
5) Sembcorp Green Infra’s $345m acquisition deal with Vector Green Energy