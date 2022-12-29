Total power industry M&A deals worth $601m were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2022, led by Sembcorp Green Infra’s $345m acquisition of Vector Green Energy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 23.1% over the previous month of $781.04m and a drop of 86.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.32bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 12.12% share of the global power industry M&A deal value that totalled $4.96bn in November 2022. With a 6.99% share and deals worth $346.59m, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across power industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 26 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 18.18% over the previous month and a drop of 29.73% over the 12-month average. China recorded eight deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific power industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five power industry M&A deals accounted for 95.3% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five power deals stood at $572.5m, against the overall value of $601m recorded for the month.
The top five power industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Sembcorp Green Infra’s $345m acquisition deal with Vector Green Energy
2) The $149.39m acquisition of 45.3% stake in Hunan Xingling New Energy by Sembcorp Energy (Shanghai) Holding
3) China Yaohua Glass Group’s $45.74m acquisition deal with Puyang China National Building Materials Photovoltaic Materials
4) The $22.25m acquisition of Delaske (Langfang) Technology by Suzhou Jinhongshun New Energy Technology
5) Healthbank Holdings’s $10.13m acquisition deal with New Energy International Investment Holdings