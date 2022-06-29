Power industry venture financing deals total $1.2bn globally in May 2022

The $200m venture financing of Arcadia Power was the Power industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.2bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 45.05% over the previous month of $2.22bn and a drop of 29.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.74bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $604.53m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $604.43m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Power industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 26 deals, followed by the China with 15 and Germany with three.

In 2022, as of May, Power venture financing deals worth $8.3bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 91.7% year on year.

Power industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Power industry venture financing deals accounted for 60.4% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Power venture financing deals stood at $734.37m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Power industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadscale Group,Camber Creek,Drawdown Fund,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Keyframe Capital Partners,MCJ Collective,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management,Triangle Peak Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP $200m venture financing deal with Arcadia Power

2) The $151.3m venture financing of Guangzhou Juwan Technology Research by Borun Investment,Guangzhou Nanyue Fund Group,Guangzhou Science and Technology Financial Innovation Investment Holdings,Hanhui Investment,Tencent Investment and Xinxin Holding

3) Bill Gates,Impresa Management,Khosla Ventures,Lightrock,Lineage Ventures and Princeville Capital $150m venture financing deal with Mainspring Energy

4) The $128m venture financing of Ather Energy by Hero MotoCorp and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

5) Energy Impact Partners,GIC,Heartcore Capital,Inven Capital SICAV,Pirate Impact Capital and Statkraft Ventures $105.07m venture financing deal with ZOLAR

