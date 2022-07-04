Australia’s power industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.8% in June 2022

Australia’s power industry registered a 4.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.44% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.67% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 22.58% in June 2022, registering a 41.67% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.58% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 22.58%, registering a 75% rise from May 2022.

4) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers captured a share of 22.58%, down 53.33% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Snowy Hydro posted 4 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 300% over the previous month, followed by Origin Energy with 4 jobs and a 63.64% drop. Iberdrola with 3 IT jobs and Elektro Eletricidade E Servicos with 3 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a 50% growth, respectively, while The ERM Group recorded an increase of 50% with 3 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.06%, down by 43.75% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.48% share, registered an increase of 22.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.45% share, up 100% over May 2022.