Portugal’s power industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.6% in June 2022

Portugal’s power industry registered a 5.6% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.21% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the power industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.25% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Portugal’s power industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Portugal’s power industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44% in June 2022, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 24% share, an increase of 200% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20%, registering a 37.5% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five power companies in Portugal’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Portugal’s power industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Vestas Wind Systems posted 14 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 12.5% over the previous month, followed by Siemens with 6 jobs and a 20% growth. Energias de Portugal with 3 IT jobs and Nordex with 2 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a 100% growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68%, down by 5.56% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8% share, down 50% over May 2022.