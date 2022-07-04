Schneider Electric’s IT hiring activity declines 5.6% in June 2022

France-based company Schneider Electric’s IT hiring declined 5.6% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 10.48% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.87% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.08% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Schneider Electric IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Schneider Electric, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.45% in June 2022, and a 2.08% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.53% in June 2022, and registered growth of 21.43%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.4% in June 2022, an 85.71% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Schneider Electric

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 60.82% share, which marked a 10.61% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 27.84%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.34% share and a 57.14% rise over May 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 60.82% share in June 2022, a flat growth over May 2022. US featured next with a 26.8% share, flat growth over the previous month. France recorded a 4.12% share, an increase of 33.33% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Schneider Electric IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.76%, down by 9.52% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.77% share, a decline of 13.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.43% share, up 75% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.03%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.