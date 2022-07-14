Asia-Pacific T&D project tenders activity down 29% in Q2 2022

There were 55 T&D project tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 29% over the last four-quarter average of 78, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 184 tenders and a 49.7% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 86 tenders and a 23.2% share and T&D Project with 55 tenders and a 14.9% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 51 tenders and a 92.7% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two tenders and a 3.6% share Supply & Erection: one tender and a 1.8% share Consulting & Similar Services: one tender and a 1.8% share.

