Asia-Pacific T&D project tenders activity down 29% in Q2 2022

There were 55 T&D project tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 29% over the last four-quarter average of 78, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.
T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q2 2022 with 184 tenders and a 49.7% share, followed by Generation Equipment with 86 tenders and a 23.2% share and T&D Project with 55 tenders and a 14.9% share during the quarter.
The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:
- Project Implementation: 51 tenders and a 92.7% share
- Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two tenders and a 3.6% share
- Supply & Erection: one tender and a 1.8% share
- Consulting & Similar Services: one tender and a 1.8% share.
All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.