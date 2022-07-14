Global power industry contracts for June 2022 down 59%

Power industry contracts activity in June 2022 saw 143 contracts announced, marking a drop of 59% over the last 12-month average of 349, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Power industry contracts in June 2022: Asia-Pacific leads global activity

On comparing contracts activity in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 63 contracts and a share of 44.1% during June 2022, followed by Europe with 28 contracts and a 19.6% share and North America with 23 contracts and a 16.1% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with 22 contracts and a 15.4% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with seven contracts and a 4.9% share.

On the basis of the last 12-month average, Asia-Pacific held a lead over others with 119 contracts, followed by Europe with 119.

Solar tops by technology in June 2022

Looking at contracts by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 58 contracts and a 46.4% share, followed by wind with 29 contracts and a 23.2% share and thermal with 24 contracts and a 19.2% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment during June 2022, with 74 contracts, followed by Electricity Procurement (40) and Generation Equipment (25).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 56 contracts and a 39.2% share Power Purchase Agreement: 40 contracts and a 28% share Supply & Erection: 21 contracts and a 14.7% share Consulting & Similar Services: 20 contracts and a 14% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six contracts and a 4.2% share.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 2,056MW from seven contracts Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 630MW from four contracts Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

