Power plant contracts down 44% in June 2022

Power plant contracts in June 2022 saw 74 contracts announced, marking a drop of 44% over the last 12-month average of 131, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 42 contracts and a 56.8% share Power Purchase Agreement: 16 contracts and a 21.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: 13 contracts and a 17.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 4.1% share.

Asia-Pacific leads power plant activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in power plant segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 39 contracts and a share of 52.7% during June 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with 13 contracts and a 17.6% share and Europe with 11 contracts and a 14.9% share.

Solar is leading technology for power plant contracts in June 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for 41 contracts with a 55.4% share, followed by thermal with 14 contracts and an 18.9% share and wind with 11 contracts and a 14.9% share.

Power plant contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW capacity from one contract.

Power plant contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 2,056MW from seven contracts Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 630MW from four contracts Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

