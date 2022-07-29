Europe’s five largest solar energy construction projects that commenced in Q2 2022

Here are Europe’s five largest solar energy construction projects that were initiated in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Leipzig Witznitz Energy Solar PV Park 650MW – $522m

The project involves the construction of the Witznitz Energy Solar PV Park on a 650ha land with a generating capacity of 650MW on Lake Hainer in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2023.

The project aims to meet the energy consumption of around 200,000 four-person households. It will save more than 250,000 tons of CO2 annually based on the German energy mix in 2020.

2. Doellen Solar Power Plant 154 MW – $200m

The project involves the construction of the Doellen solar power plant with a generating capacity of 154MW in Doellen, Prignitz, Brandenburg, Germany.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q1 2023.

The project aims to meet the growing residential energy demand and supply in future around 150,000 megawatt hours of ‘green electricity’ per year.

3. SonnenPark Nickelsdorf Solar Power Complex 120 MW – $156m

The project involves the construction of the Nickelsdorf solar park on a 290ha area in Burgenland, Austria.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2022.

The project’s aim is to meet the growing demand for electricity in the region. The project will produce electricity for 44,000 households.

4. Tagus Solar Power Plant 200 MW – $130m

The project involves the construction of the Tagus solar complex in the town of Alcantara, Extremadura, Spain.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The project’s aim is to meet the growing demand for electricity in the region. The project will provide electricity for 95,850 homes and will avoid the emission of 43,250 tons of CO2 per annum.

5. Sutton Bridge Solar Farm 49.9 MW – $94m

The project involves the construction of a 49.9MW solar farm on 139ha of land next to the Sutton Bridge Power Station in Spalding, Lincolnshire, the UK.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2024.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

Methodology:This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s global construction projects database, which tracks new construction projects over $25m from announcement to completion.

