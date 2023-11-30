Emissions from HGV fleets count for nearly 20% of all transport emissions in the UK, despite making up just 1% of overall road traffic. Credit: Andy Soloman via Shutterstock.

The UK Government must take urgent action on policy to ensure the electrification of nearly half a million HGVs if it is to maintain net-zero targets, according to a new report from the Green Finance Institute (GFI), an independent research and finance organisation backed by the UK Treasury and other bodies.

The report, published just one day ahead of the beginning of major international climate summit COP28, estimates that £100bn ($126.26bn) of investment will be required from both the public and private sectors to sufficiently electrify the UK’s HGV sector ahead of decarbonisation targets.

First, the report outlines key barriers to decarbonisation including the high capital cost of transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles, a fundamental lack of charging infrastructure across the country to support large-scale electrification, issues with vehicle suitability and availability, technological uncertainties surrounding the debate over battery electric versus hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and the potential impact on HGV operations, which could in turn impact industry.

It suggests ten financial mechanisms and policy recommendations that could support fleet decarbonisation, with the most important being the scaling-up of charging points across the country. UK advisory bodies the National Infrastructure Commission and the Climate Change Committee have also both raised concerns in reports published this year over the unequal distribution of electric vehicle charging points. In London and Scotland, charging capacity per capita far outweighs the rest of the country, with Northern Ireland faring the worst.

A “stable and supportive” policy environment is needed to drive investment in HGV decarbonisation at the pace required to meet net-zero targets. Although the UK Government has set deadlines for bans on the sales of new diesel trucks, more must be done to ensure that these deadlines can be feasibly met.

Emissions from HGV fleets account for nearly 20% of all transport emissions in the UK, despite making up just 1% of overall road traffic.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Chris Jones, ecosystem director at innovation agency Connected Places Catapult, said: “Heavy goods vehicles are a big part of the puzzle when it comes to driving down transport emissions… Technology must go hand in hand with policy and investment as we seek to scale solutions. This report proposes mechanisms for driving widescale adoption of zero-emission HGVs.” He added that the findings of the report are “essential reading” for policymakers in the space.